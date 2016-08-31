Cullercoats win Alliance derby meeting with Wallsend BC

Cullercoats came out on top of their Northern Alliance division derby against Wallsend Boys Club in midweek.

They opened the scoring around 30 minutes in when Michael Starkie slotted past the keeper.

Two minutes later Dan Ierdale broke down the right and delivered a superb cross which Alex Benjamin finished, and by half-time is was 3-0 as Carl Paterson scored.

Wallsend started the second half well but were unable to break through the Cullercoats defence, and twice they were denied by Cullercoats keeper Phil Robson.

Cullercoats brought Lewis Vine and Paul Foster on for Paterson and Johnny Watson, and they made an immediate impact as Vine made it 4-0.

Vine went on to add a second and make the final score 5-0.

On Saturday Cullercoats were held at home by New Fordley as the sides played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

On Wednesday, August 31, Cullercoats are at home to Gosforth Bohemians, kick-off 6.15pm.