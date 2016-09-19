Forest Hall YPC come from four down to win in extra time

Tyneside Amateur League leaders Forest Hall YPC were given a major scare by Newcastle Medicals in the first round of the Tyneside Amateur Challenge Shield.

Goals from Richard Peppiatt (2), Martin Walton, Liam Walton and Michael Brown had put Medics 5-1 up, with Forest Hall fighting back to force extra time and eventually prevail 9-5. Their scorers were Michael Sutcliffe (3), Billy Rodgerson (2), Keiron Fenton, Daniel Brown, James Milner and Lewis Walker.

Cramlington Town Reserves pulled off an impressive 4-2 win over Ponteland United Reserves. Brent Aisbitt bagged a brace for Cramlington and was joined on the scoresheet by Martin Humble and Jamie Graham, with Simon Reay and Daniel Troughton scoring for Pont.

Last season’s finalists North Shields Athletic Reserves avenged an earlier League defeat to Heaton Stannington B with a 7-2 success. Leeroy Odd celebrated a hat-trick for Shields, with Matthew Thompson scoring twice and Marc Crammond and Harry Johnson also on target. Chris Lockerbie and Basil Olabi scored for Stan.

West Jesmond breezed past Monkseaton FC A 4-0, with their scorers being Kester Young, Stephen Callaghan, Stuart Davidson and Ed Shanks.

Newbiggin Hall beat their friends and rivals Newbiggin Hall Vettic 3-0, with goals from Gary Winter, Liam Walton and Lewis Seymour.

Morpeth Town Seniors beat Wardley 3-2 with Jamie Crosby netting twice and Jack Freeman getting the other, with Anthony Kew grabbing a pair for Wardley.

Gosforth Bohemian Reserves moved past Killingworth YPC Cobras 3-0, whilst Stobswood Welfare edged out Jesmond FC by the odd goal in nine.