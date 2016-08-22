Free badminton course to start at Blue Flames

The Blue Flames Club in Whitley Road, Benton, is set to start running badminton sessions.

With a brand new Taraflex floor recently laid, the venue is aiming to add the sport to those which already take place there.

A badminton essentials course, where players learn the basic strokes and tactics of the game, has been arranged.

A fully qualified coach will lead the eight one hour sessions, starting on Friday, September 23, and lasting from 10.30am until 11.30am.

The course is suitable for both beginners and for returners to the game, and anyone aged 16 and over is welcome to apply.

The normal cost of the course is £40, but thanks to support from Active North Tyneside, the course will be free.

Shuttles will be provided and rackets will be available for hire for a small charge, if anyone does not have their own racket.

Anyone interested in registering just needs to telephone the Blue Flames club on 0191 270 0885 as soon as possible.

Officials at the Blue Flames club are hoping badminton will be a success and they would like to see social badminton groups established.

Badminton courts will be available for anyone to hire during the day.

Any potential players can telephone the venue for more information.

Rackets and shuttles will be available for hire if needed.