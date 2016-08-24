Girls make history with new West Allotment Celtic teams

An U15 girls team pulled on the famous West Allotment Celtic strip for the first time in the club’s 88-year history on Sunday for Pin Point Recruitment League game.

The U15s have been joined by an U13s and U11 girls team with more to follow.

The two older age groups will use Waterville Primary School as their base.

The club are set to offer free coaching at the school and hope this is the start of a growing partnership.

The teams are also hoping to organise some events around the girls’ football week being promoted by the FA in October to encourage the number playing to increase.

David Dodds, U15s manager and girls’ section secretary, said: “It’s not just about football it’s about building friendships and giving the girls’ confidence and skills that they can transfer into their lives.”

The girls have already been on a kayaking day and the whole junior section is having a race night to help create the family atmosphere.

The boys section has also been expanding and now has 5 teams recruited in just over a year.