Hockey club hoping for new members on back of Olympic success

Whitley Bay & Tynemouth Hockey Club are hoping to gain some new members on the back of the GB women’s team winning gold at the Rio Olympics.

Pre-season training is under way on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Tynemouth beach for the ladies and Jesmond Dene for the men.

Pitch training has also begun on Tuesdays at The Parks in North Shields, from 7pm till 9pm.

The club caters for all ages and all abilities, and the ladies’ first team have just gained a Scottish international and the men the league’s highest goal scorer, Chris Traynor.

At the other end of the scale, the juniors start from the age of five.

Pre-season friendlies include a weekend trip for the first teams to Edinburgh at the beginning of September.

Anyone interested in joining the club should go to www.wbthc.org.uk and the club is also on Facebook and Twitter, or contact chairman Steve Troup on (0191) 253 4513 or 07742 545944.