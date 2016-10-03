Killingworth end Percy Main’s interest in Senior Bowl

Percy Main could have no complaints in going out of the Northumberland Senior Bowl at the first time of asking as a superior Killingworth Town secured the win with a three-goal salvo inside the first half hour.

Kllingworth will be one of the teams to beat in the Northern Alliance premier division this season, but an early season midweek 2-2 draw between the sides at Westmoor, allied to Main’s impressive 4-1 win over Gateshead Rutherford seven days previous, pointed to a more evenly matched game to the one which turned out.

Those watching had to wait until the hour mark before Percy Main’s first real attempt on goal, and that saw the unmarked Stewart Wright head a Chris Glass free kick inches over the crossbar.

There had been the signs of a second half improvement by Main, but although spirited and full of endeavour, it failed to unduly trouble visitors custodian Dan Regan.

In contrast, Killingworth’s Louis Howe netted a brace with goals on ten and 29 minutes, and he could consider himself unfortunate not to have added to his tally.

The first of those near misses came with less than a minute played as he outwitted Shaun Backhouse in the home goal but somehow directed his effort just past the far upright.

Leighton Hopper in the visitors front line who also had a busy afternoon, but without registering himself, fired across the face of goal before Howe broke the deadlock as he headed home a centre from the left.

Five minutes later Main found themselves two down as Howe saw his shot parried by Backhouse and Scott Bamborough, faced with the loose ball, found the net from the edge of the area.

Things went from bad to worse for Percy Main as Howe extended Kllingworth’s lead and wrapped the game up as he turned from just inside the angle, shrugged off the attentions of a couple of defenders and found the top corner with a superb shot.

The same player almost recorded a hat-trick two minutes later, but was just unable to get into the end of Hopper’s measured left wing centre.

Further attempts on the home goal by Chris Tate and Hopper at the start of the second half proved fruitless, while the unfortunate Rob Carr, who had missed all of last season due to a knee injury and on as a second half substitute for Percy Main, was forced to leave the field after less than 20 minutes having sustained a serious facial injury which necessitated hospital treatment.

Anth Brown, on for Carr and another of Main’s second half substitutes, added another dimension to his side’s attacking options with his direct running, and his through ball into the area was just too far in front of the on rushing Rob Ridley.

In the 84th minute, Brown’s low shot from just outside the area was held competently by the goalkeeper, while Wright again went close as he headed just wide from Chris Laidlaw’s cross.

On Saturday Percy Main are in cup action once more and host Bedlington Town in the second round of the George Dobbins League cup, kick-off is 2pm.