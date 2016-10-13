League leaders North Shields put six past Guisborough

North Shields made it ten goals in three games with a comprehensive win over Guisborough Town on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Lee Mason (2), Gareth Bainbridge, Adam Forster, Robert Taylor and Ryan Carr helped the Robins maintain their five-point lead at the head of the Northern League first division.

Unbeaten in the league this season, the Shieldsmen went in front when Bainbridge scored his third goal in three games.

A good ball over the top by Robert Taylor was met by Bainbridge and who took it down and slotted it past Ryan Catterick in the visitors’ goal.

Shields looked dominant against a side lacking confidence as they broke again with the ball falling to Adam Forster 25 yards out and he struck it over the keeper to make it 2-0.

North Shields should have arguably been further ahead as Lee Mason struck a shot across goal which hit the upright.

Good play between Jack Donnison and Taylor on the right saw the home side get it past Catterick.

It was soon four as a great pass by picked out Mason on the penalty spot and he fired the ball into the right hand corner of the net.

Guisborough had arguably their best chance of the first half just before the interval as a deflected shot was collected by Shields keeper Sean McCafferty.

Guisborough changed their goalkeeper at half time, which saw the introduction of Escritt, while Shields lost Donnsion with a hamstring problem and he was replaced by Kevin Hughes.

Escritt was called into immediate action as the ball fell to the feet of Taylor but he was denied by the outstretched hand of the keeper in making a superb save.

Carr got on the score sheet in the 62nd minute as a Taylor cross was missed by Bainbridge but fired home by Carr.

Taylor then went close with a long range effort which left the keeper rooted to the spot, but the strike rattled the crossbar.

Shields introduced Daniel Wilson in place of Bainbridge following a lengthy spell out through injury.

McCafferty made his only real save of the game when Gary Wood hit a great shot but the shot stopper made a good save.

Shields hit six on the 79th minute after a great strike from Mason a near 30 yards, which was unstoppable and flew into the top left hand corner of the net.

The Robins’ Nearest rivals South Shields won 1-0 at fellow title challengers Shildon, while Morpeth Town, who have games in hand on the leaders, thumped Ryhope CW 7-1.

On Saturday Shields are away to Jarrow Roofing, kick-off 3pm, before travelling to Seham Red Star on Tuesday, October 18, kick-off 7.30pm.

North Shields: McCafferty, Donnison (Hughes), Lancaster (Summerly), Forster, Parker, Coppen, Taylor, Ormston, Bainbridge (Wilson), Mason, Carr. Subs not used: McGorrigan, Glen-Ravenhill.