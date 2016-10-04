Local tennis trio top Northumberland county table

A trio of tennis players from North Tyneside recently celebrated winning the Lawn Tennis Association’s Northumberland County Tour Leaderboard.

Sophie Jackson and Olly Cass (Cullercoats) and Elizabeth Graham (Collingwood) all finished top of the summer leaderboard.

All three received LTA medals for winning the leaderboard, which shows county rankings according to the best six tournaments played.

Graham won the ten and under girls’ category, as well as playing for the county team.

Jackson topped the Northumberland nine and under girls’ category and also competed for the county team as well as reaching a national level tournament.

Cass finished county leaderboard winner and county champion and also reached a couple of national level tournaments through the summer.

All the players train locally at Cullercoats and Collingwood clubs trained by coaches by Stu Cass, Simon Telfer and Lauren Jones.