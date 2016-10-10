Mains hat-trick puts Wardley fourth in Tyneside Amateur League

Wardley moved up to fourth place in the Tyneside Amateur League table, just four points off the top, with a 6-2 victory over second-placed Ponteland United Reserves.

Michael Mains celebrated a hat-trick, with Jack Burns bagging a brace and Aidan Willis also on target. Darren Parkes and Daniel Troughton netted in reply.

Just ahead of Wardley on goal difference are Stobswood Welfare after a bizarre match against Newbiggin Hall Vettic in which they went 8-0 up, only for their lead to be halved in the second period before they moved away to secure an 11-4 victory. Derek Graham and Steve Cape Jr both bagged braces for the Vettics, with Kevin Bell and Steve Gibbard both celebrating hat-tricks for Welfare and David King, Jack Henderson, Brandon Douglas and Jake Baker (2) also on the scoresheet.

Gosforth Bohemian Reserves moved away from the foot of the table with their first win of the campaign, 4-2 at Cramlington Town Reserves. Andrew Simpson and Samuel Wake scored for the hosts, but Pete Hall scored twice for Gosforth and Louis Lawson and Kevin Bruynson helped seal the win.

North Shields Athletic Reserves are into the top half of the table after a 7-2 win at Killingworth YPC Cobras, thanks to a poker from Leeroy Odd, two goals from Ethan Sisterson and a sole James Auchterlonie strike.

West Jesmond are up to fifth in the table after a 6-0 win at Newcastle Medicals. Mark Emmerson and Miles Ferraro both picked up pairs, with Marc Cowley and Gary Wilkinson completing their tally.

Finally, Heaton Stan B and Jesmond FC shared the points in a 1-1 draw, Peter Brimstone’s goal for Stan being cancelled out by Alex Cole.