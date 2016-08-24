Mason and Devlin on target as North Shields beat Marske

North Shields secured all three points from a trip to last season’s runners-up Markse United on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Jack Devlin and Lee Mason saw the Robins come from behind after falling behind early on.

North Shields' Ryan Carr takes on the Marske defence. Picture by Craig McVay

Marske went into the game on the back of a 4-0 win over newly promoted Chester-le-Street on Saturday while Shields were held 1-1 at home to Washington.

Before kick off the North Shields players gathered to show their support for young Frankie Sherwood by showing a fists up gesture, and Marske held a bucket collection to raise money for the seriously ill toddler who has an aggressive childhood cancer.

The hosts looked sharp in the open exchanges and a lazy tackle just outside the area on the left saw the visitors concede a free kick.

Butterworth sent the ball in and Owens headed past Kyle Hayes in the Shields goal to give the home side an early lead.

North Shields FC players give the thumbs up to the 'Fist for Frankie' campaign before Tuesday night's game against Marske United. Picture by Craig McVay

The Robins responded with Mason and Devlin going close, but both failed to test Dean in the Marske goal.

In the 12th minute Ryan Carr warmed the keeper’s hands as he hit a thunderous strike.

Shields kept growing into the game with assistant manager Andy Bowman, the birthday boy, and manager Graham Fenton constantly giving instructions from the sidelines.

And just after the half hour Shields were level. Jack Devlin received the ball after excellent play in the middle of the park and wrong-footed the home keeper to equalise.

The Marske keeper was on top form soon after as he kept out a looping header from Dan Wilson.

But in first-half added time, Devlin received the ball on halfway and sent Wilson away, and he set up Mason and he curled the ball past the stranded keeper to put Shields in front at the interval.

Marske pushed forward early in the second half and Owens got past Kevin Hughes but his shot flew past Hayes’ crossbar.

The Marske keeper produced an outstanding save to deny Adam Forster, then another to keep out a half volley from Mason.

In the 87th minute Marske where awarded a controversial free kick, which resulted in a lengthy delay as Hayes came to receive the ball and clashed heads with John Parker. But the keeper went on to produce a good save before the final whistle went to send the travvling fans in the 192 crowd home happy.

Next up for North Shields is the ‘El Coastico’ derby as they travel to Whitley Bay on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off, before welcoming Newcastle Benfield for an 11am start on bank holiday Monday.