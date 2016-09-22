McGorrigan strikes late as North Shields beat Dunston UTS

North Shields came from 2-1 down to score twice in the last ten minutes to defeat Dunston UTS at Daren Persson Stadium on Wednesday night.

The dramatic finale came after a Jack Donnison own goal had put the visitors ahead before Gary Ormston equalised only for Matthew Fisher to restore Dunston’s lead.

But two minutes from time Ormston score his and the Robins’ second equaliser of the night and then substitute Ryan McGorrigan was the man in the right place at the right time to snatch an injury time winner.

The win maintained the Shieldsmen’s second position in the Ebac Northern League first division and there unbeaten start to the league campaign.

It was also new manager Jon McDonald’s first win in charge of the Robins after taking control at the weekend.

North Shields went close to opening the scoring on 20 minutes the assistants flag for offside denied them.

Within a minute the home side were behind. Dunston counter-attacked on the right and a good cross was headed into his own net by Donnison.

The visitors pushed for a second but keeper Sean McCafferty was alert and produced two great saves in the final few moments of the first half to keep his side in the game.

Shields started the second half the better and McDonald’s half-time team talk worked as nine minutes in Ormston popped up on the edge of the box to fire the ball past the Dunston keeper to level.

McDonald then made two substitutions, bringing Ben Richardson and Dean Holmes to add fresh legs up front.

But it was Dunston who responded to the equaliser as Fisher danced through the home defence and his strike went right in the top corner to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

Shields thought they had equalised immediately only to be denied by a mix-up with the officials’ decision at a throw-in.

The Robins put the ball back into play and Holmes was unmarked and he set up Gareth Bainbridge who tapped the ball home. However, referee Andrew Kitchen consulted his assistant and Dunston were awarded the throw-in and the goal was disallowed.

Dunston almost added a third but a superb save from McCafferty with an outstretched arm saw him claw the ball away from goal.

McDonald then took captain Kevin Hughes off and replaced him with McGorrigan and going with three at the back.

And it paid dividends as a great ball from Richardson on the 88th minute found McGorrigan on the wing and he passed across the penalty area for the oncoming Ormston to fire in another equaliser.

Dunston looked tired and they were punished in the 93rd minute as a great ball from the right by Donnison found McGorrigan and he fired home the winner.

The goal was almost the last kick of the game as not long after the referee blew his whistle for full-time.

North Shields entertain Sunderland RCA on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

North Shields: McCafferty, Donnison, Lancaster, Hughes (McGorrigan), Parker, Coppen(Richardson), Ormston, Taylor, Bainbridge, Carr, Summerly (Holmes). Subs not used: Brooking, Glen-Ravenhill.