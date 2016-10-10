McKenzie thunderbolt secures Cullercoats U15 Girls win at Hawks

It took a superb strike from Chloe McKenzie for Cullercoats U15 Girls to secure the three points at Heaton Hawks.

Cullercoats started the brighter but it looked like it was not going to be their day when chances for Mia Wallace, Kennedi Baxter and Saffy Hogarth all went begging, the latter being the best, but a great reaction save from the home keeper kept it at 0-0.

Five minutes before the break, Cullercoats keeper Libby Hall kept the scores level when she was quick off the mark to smoother a shot when the Heaton striker was sent clean through.

In the second half the home team punished Cullercoats for not taking their chances and went 1-0 up when a deflected corner evaded Hall.

This was a wake-up call and Cullercoats should have hit back immediately, but it was not Wallace’s day as she miss-kicked with just the keeper to beat.

Wallace’s fortunes changed ten minutes later when the referee deemed her throw-in had got the faintest of touches from the home keeper on route into the net and blew for a controversial equaliser to make it 1-1.

There was no controversy with the match-winner, though, as McKenzie picked the ball up in midfield and through gritted teeth unleashed a thunderbolt into the top corner of the home net to win the game 2-1.

It was another thrilling encounter with both teams showing passion and desire throughout to provide another great advert for girls football.

Player of the match went to McKenzie, who won everything in the middle of the park.