Missed tackles and touch kicks cost Ashington at Darlington

Ashington suffered a 31-7 defeat away to Darlington in Durham Northumberland Division 2 on Saturday.

The home side started aggressively and a couple of early missed tackles by Ashington enabled the home side to set up a good attacking position and a penalty gave them a 3-0 lead.

Darlington continued to dominate possession and only good defence, with Brown, Whitworth, Weeks and Dodds all making good tackles to stop attacks.

Ashington began to claw their way back into the game and good driving runs from Johnson, Dickinson and Nichol set up a good attacking position but they were unable to cross the line.

Darlington extended their lead after 33 minutes with a second penalty. They then added two late tries, one a break away move from deep in their own 22.

The visitors finished the half strongly but were unable to turn late pressure into points and were 16-0 down at half-time.

Ashington started the second half on the attack and after a couple of forward drives the ball was spun quickly through the back line, Dodds hit the gap between the centres from full-back to cruise over for a well taken try, which he converted.

The visitors then enjoyed their best period with good runs from Dickinson, who had an excellent game, and Moffatt setting up good attacking positions, but Darlington defended well and cleared.

Nichol and Tuck then linked well to break up the blind side, Whitworth in support chipped on deep in the Darlington 22 and was unlucky not to score when he appeared to be obstructed.

Darlington finished strongly and added two late tries and a penalty to give them a deserved victory as missed touch kicks and tackles cost a tiring Ashington.

This week Ashington are at home to local rivals Blyth and need to recapture that early season promise when they played with extra fire and zest.