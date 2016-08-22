North Shields beaten by Morpeth Town in FA Cup

North Shields failed to make home advantage count as they were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday by FA Vase holders Morpeth Town.

Shields rang the changes as Curtis Coppen came in for captain Kevin Hughes, Lee Mason started ahead of Dan Wilson, and Bobby Taylor got the nod in front of fellow wide man Denver Morris.

The home side started brightly despite the unseasonable rain, which didn’t deter the 270 crowd who decided to brave the elements.

In the fourth minute, Adam Forster and Mason combined and the latter fired in a low shot which was comfortably held by Morpeth keeper Karl Dryden.

Soon after Mason again was creating opportunities as he nicked to ball off Morpeth skipper Keith Graydon, and found Jordan Summerly in the box, but, playing in an unfamiliar left wing role, he was not given time to get a shot away.

Shields continued to have the better of the opening exchanges, as Jack Donnison robbed a Morpeth defender to lay the ball off, but Forster could only direct the shot over.

Lee Mason in action for Noreth Shields in their FA Cup game against Morpeth Town. Picture by Ally Middleton

On 25 minutes the Highwaymen had their first chance as Liam Henderson burst into the box and reached a through ball before Kyle Hayes, but he could not find the net as his shot looked more like a cross and went out for a throw-in.

As the game approached the half hour, Graydon tried a speculative chip, but Hayes was more than alert to turn it behind.

However, from the resultant corner, Morpeth took the lead. Damen Mullen picked up the short corner, and as Hayes dived to collect the long shot, Michael Chilton got a head to it to divert the ball past the diving keeper.

Morpeth, with the upper hand, grew in confidence as Ben Sayer shot narrowly wide from about 25 yards.

Shields had a chance to level with five minutes of the half left as a low cross from the right found Summerly, but his shot was well blocked.

Just after the hour a Mason corner found substitute Jack Devlin, who could only head wide at the back stick.

With 65 minutes gone, Sean Taylor saw the ball cleared from the six-yard box and as Morris flew down the left wing, Shields looked dangerous as the ball eventually found Devlin, but his shot failed to test Dryden.

With time running out, Shields kept plugging away and great link up play between Wilson and Devlin saw the latter put through, but he dragged his shot wide of the far post.

But 1-0 it remained as the Robins bowed out, while Morpeth welcome Colwyn Bay in two weeks’ time.

Shields manager Graham Fenton felt the visitors deserved their win, whilst Town boss Nicky Gray believed his side edged the first half with Shields the second.

North Shields: K Hayes, J Donnison, M Lancaster, G Ormston, J Parker, C Coppen, R Taylor (D Morris), A Forster, G Bainbridge (J Devlin), L Mason (D Wilson), J Summerly.

NSFCTV Highlights can be viewed at https://youtu.be/ZNwEBM6tev0

Attendance: 270.