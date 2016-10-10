North Shields continue to head table and remain unbeaten in league

North Shields continue to lead the Northern League first division by five points from South Shields as they beat Ryhope CW 2-0 at the Daren Persson Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Gareth Bainbridge and man of the match Ryan Carr were enough to secure the three points.

As with in their midweek win over Penrith, the Robins started the game slowly and it was the visitors who had the better chances early in the contest.

The Shieldsmen were indebted to keeper Sean McCafferty to be alert on a number of occasions to make some good saves.

The North Shields keeper then got clattered to the ground after a corner and was injured before being cleared to continue.

The Robins took the lead just after the half hour mark when a great run from Robert Taylor came to a halt when he was brought down 25 yards from goal.

Having scored his first goal of the season in midweek, Bainbridge doubled his tally for the campaign as he stepped up and hit a delightful free kick into the top corner, leaving the keeper stranded.

Taylor then had a shot at goal himself as he hit a great half volley, however, he was denied by a great save from Ryan Graham as Shields held a 1-0 lead at the interval.

Straight from the second-half kick-off, Shields were unlucky not to increase their lead.

Great link-up play by Gary Ormston and Dean Holmes saw the latter play in goalscorer Bainbridge, but his effort hit the post.

After 56 minutes, some more great set-up play, this time from Ormston and Bainbridge, played Carr in 20 yards out, and he hit a powerful shot low and hard which avoided several defenders and the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 to the home side.

Marc Lancaster again produced another great cross into the box but not one Robins player was in the middle to strike home as the keeper gathered the ball.

Two minutes into added time, Ryhope where awarded a free kick outside the box which was well saved by McCafferty.

On Wednesday night the Robins entertain Guisborough Town, kick-off 7.45pm, then on Saturday travel to Jarrow Roofing, kick-off 3pm.

North Shields: McCafferty, Brooking, Lancaster (Summerly), Ormston, Parker, Coppen, Taylor, Carr, Bainbridge (Glen-Ravenhill), McGorrigan (Devlin), Holmes. Subs not used: Forster, Mason.