North Shields Crusaders defeated by Winlaton Vulcans Saxons

North Shields Crusaders 12

Winlaton Vulcans Saxons 24

North Shields Crusaders started the season by hosting Winlaton Vulcans Saxons in the county league.

Chris Pollock and Lewis Shields made their club debuts at second row and centre respectively. Chris Summerson returned after a few season out on the wing and Gareth Ruddle returned after missing most of last season out injured.

Winlaton who had already played this season started the match more confidently and scored three tries and one conversion to rack up a 17 point lead.

The Crusaders got themselves back into the match with an excellent try form Gareth Ruddle who broke through the Winlaton defence, half time 5-17.

Into the second have and Crusaders stepped it up and started to dominate.

Kyle Wharton scored under the posts with Matthew Padden adding the conversion (12-17).

The match was in the balance until a red card for the home side saw them reduced to 14 men and Winlaton took advantage to score a fourth try to seal victory.

Final score 12-24 to the visitors.

The first team continued their excellent start to season with a victory on the road at Winlaton to make it two wins out of two. Tries from Harry Watson sealed a 15-8 victory.

Next week, the Crusaders travel to Ponteland Pythons and the 1st team are at home to Ashington, both matches kick off at 3pm.