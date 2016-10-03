North Shields Crusaders suffer heavy defeat at Sunderland

North Shields Crusaders travelled to Ashbrooke to face Sunderland 3rds in the county league.

Jack Jeffrey at fly-half captained the side while Sam Hodgson made his first start of the season a number eight with Arnie Wilson returning at prop.

Sunderland are a well drilled side with a couple of old heads in key positions and they ran out 55-10 winners, scoring nine tries and converting five of them.

But Crusaders stuck to the task and the scoreline was not a fair reflection of their performance.

Their try came from flanker Tony Cottiss, which was converted by Jeffrey, who also added a penalty.

Man of the match was awarded to Cottiss, who just edged centre Lewis Boyle, who was making his comeback from injury.

Meanwhile the first team were looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they hosted South Shields.

They edged a tight contest with a 24-17 win with Ben Dalton scoring a hat-trick of tries.

Next week both sides are in derby action against Rockcliff.

The first XV play at North Shields for the Malcolm Flockton Trophy while Crusaders travel to Rockcliff to face Rangers in the Coquet League, both matches kick-off at 3pm.