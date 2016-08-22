North Shields Poly women win another trophy

The weather was kind for athletes taking part in the Durham Summer Cross Country relays at Durham Racecourse on the banks of the river Wear.

The relays event uses the winter cross country course, and each team is made up of three athletes who each run two laps of a fast, largely flat, grass course.

North Shields Poly women again brought home a trophy in the Masters’ event.

The winning team of Stephanie Dann, Lourdes Bradley and Michelle Thompson were presented with a brand new trophy.

The Poly men’s team, made up of Guy Bracken, Tommy Brannon and Robert Walker, were a credible fourth in the event.

For further information on North Shields Poly Athletic Club, go to www.nspoly.co.uk/