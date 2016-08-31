North Shields see off Newcastle Benfield

Goals from Jordan Summerly and Jack Devlin secured North Shields all three points in their second derby tie of the bank holiday weekend.

Following their 2-2 draw at Whitley Bay on Saturday, the Robins saw off Newcastle Benfield 2-0 at Daren Persson Stadium on Monday.

Shields arranged for Frankie Sherwood, a young fan who has an aggressive childhood cancer, to be the mascot for the game. The club has been supporting the family’s fundraising appeal.

The Robins have come out on top in the last six meetings between the two sides, and in the latest outing they started well.

They took the lead on 19 minutes when Peter Glen-Ravenhill made his way down the right and put in a well weighted cross and winger Summerly’s bullet header flew past the rooted Andrew Grainger in the Benfield goal.

The goal put Shields in the driving seat as they produced some neat inter-linking play.

Benfield defender Steven Tobin was the first player in the referee’s notebook when he was cautioned after numerous tackles mounted up before one on Devlin proved to be one too many for the referee’s liking.

The first half ended with Benfield keeper Grainger pulling out two magnificent saves to deny Glen-Ravenhill and Gareth Bainbridge.

After the break Shields continued to hold the upper hand and both Bainbridge and Devlin had goalscoring opportunities.

The Robins had a double substitution on 68 minutes with Lee Mason and Denver Morris coming off the bench to add more pace up front.

And the change made an immediate impact as Morris had the ball in the back of the net after a brilliant pass from the midfield, however, the assistant flagged for offside and the effort was ruled out.

But Shields were not to be denied and four minutes later the home side doubled their advantage.

Devlin received the ball from Lancaster and saw Grainger off his line and he put the ball over the keeper’s head to make it 2-0 and seal the three points.

Dan Wilson was introduced in the final few moments before the home fans in the 286-strong crowd were celebrating the victory and a clean sheet, which means Shields remain unbeaten in the Northern League division one.

After the game, Shields keeper Sean McCafferty said: “It was a good win, we dominated from start to finish, and it’s always good to keep a clean sheet.”

Next up for the Robins is a trip to Guisborough Town on Saturday, which is Non-League Day, with a 3pm kick-off.

North Shields: McCafferty, Donnison, Hughes, Coppen, Lancaster, Carr, Forster, Summerly, Glen-Ravenhill, Devlin, Bainbridge. Subs: Hayes, Wilson, Mason, Morris, Taylor.