North Shields show their show steel against Consett

North Shields are second in the Northern League first division on goal difference after a 3-2 win at Consett on Tuesday evening moved them level on points with South Shields.

While the Mariners were being held at Marske, the Robins continued their unbeaten league form as they took all three points by subjecting the Steelmen to their first home defeat of the season.

Shields’ interim management team took charge of the side for the final time with Jon McDonald being announced as new manager following the full-time whistle.

The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges, though keeper Kyle Hayes was the first to be called into action with a good low save inside the first five minutes.

Dean Holmes fired the opening salvo for the Robins as he cut in from the left and his shot went wide on eight minutes.

Less than a minute later, Bobby Taylor played in Jack Donnison only for a vicious shot to deflect over the Consett crossbar.

The home side took the lead in the 11th minute when a shot from Luke Sullivan was blocked by Jack Donnison and the ball lopped over the unfortunate Hayes.

But the Robins kept plugging away and Ryan Carr was only inches from getting to a cross after the quarter hour mark.

Consett saw a header bounce of the top of the bar as the game ebbed and flowed and became an intriguing contest.

On 26 minutes Shields were level as the Consett defence allowed Carr a free header six yards out to level.

Consett saw another shot come off the bar as the half drew to a close, and North Shields had a big shout for a penalty as Robert Taylor claimed he was fouled.

Shields came out with intent and continued to pass the football and attack. However, they went behind again after a great save by Hayes saw the ball drop to Lewis Teasdale who tapped home.

Shields levelled again with a quarter of the game left when Lee Mason picked up the ball and ran at the Consett defence before firing a low shot past the keeper.

The visitors took control as the returning Ben Richardson curled a lovely effort narrowly wide. Then it was the Mason show again as a good exchange of passes between him and Dean Holmes, put him one-on-one and he made no mistake.

Mason should have had a hat-trick as he repeated Richardson’s earlier effort, curling past the post.

Mason then fizzed an effort narrowly past the post with about ten minutes left.

Jordan Nellis had the best chance for Consett to level as the ball dropped to him six yards out but he volleyed wide.

Shields hung on to the three points in a fabulous away win, and the Robins are still unbeaten.

On Saturday North Shields travel to Sunderland RCA for a 3pm kick-off in the EBAC Northern League.

North Shields: Hayes, Donnison, Lancaster, Ormston, Hughes, Parker, Taylor (Richardson), Carr, Devlin (Bainbridge), Mason, Holmes (Glen Ravenhill).