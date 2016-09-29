North Tyneside Tennis League seeks new players

The North Tyneside Tennis League is now on its third round and has already seen dozens of players take part in competitive yet friendly matches.

The next round starts soon and it is open to men and women of all standards, aged 18 and over.

Players are organised into groups of a similar level and arrange their own matches at a mutually convenient time between Thursday, October 6, and Wednesday, November 30.

Any court that suits both players can be used and everyone who completes three matches by the half way mark is sent a free can of tennis balls.

There are free courts available in parks across North Tyneside, including Richardson Dees Park.

For indoor provision, there are pay and play covered facilities at Churchill Community College.

For information on courts, visit www.localtennisleagues.com/northtyneside by Monday, October 3.

For more details, email info+northtyneside@localtennisleagues.com