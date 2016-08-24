Northumberland Ladies triumph over Cumbria at Whitley Bay Golf Club

A team of 12 ladies from the Northumberland County Ladies’ Veteran Golf Association, in the Bronze category (handicap 21-28), played a Cumbrian team at Whitley Bay Golf club.

Three players from the host club, Helen Atkinson, Margaret Hartley and Gill Mason were part of the Northumberland team which won by eight matches to four.

The shield was presented to Whitley Bay golfer Elaine Elliot, who is vice-captain of Northumberland Veterans.

The conditions were perfect with sunny, still weather, for the competitors. The course has undergone remodelling of holes seven and eight and the players said they enjoyed the course.

Beginners programmes are available, and for more information call David Twizell, the professional at Whitley Bay Golf Club, on (0191) 2520180 or email whitleybaygolfclub@virginmedia.com