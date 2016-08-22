Percy Main frustrated by rain – but thirds gain a win

Percy Main endured a frustrating Saturday afternoon as rain allowed the first and second teams to bowl just 17 overs between them.

At Tynedale, Percy Main captain Barry Stewart won the toss and put the home side in.

In the second over Stewart bowled Sam Mannion for five, but unfortunately that would be as good as the day got as rain forced them from the field one over later and the match was abandoned with Tynedale 15-1 after three overs.

Stewart will be hoping for better weather on Saturday when Main entertains Annfield Plain at St John’s Terrace at 1.30pm.

The second team fared slightly better. James Stanistreet won the toss and elected to bowl as Tynedale were 30-1 after 14 overs when rain forced abandonment.

However, in the 14 overs that were bowled, Blyth Duncan Jr managed the amazing feat of bowling 38 dot balls in a row and finished with 0-5 from his seven overs.

Second team captain Steven Patterson will be hoping for better luck next weekend when they are away to Ryton.

The third team had better luck on Sunday as they welcomed South Shields.

Captain Craig Hall lost the toss and had to field first, but they got off to a great start as Slim Shakey (1-24), Blyth Duncan Jr (1-31) took wickets before Ali Maberley struck twice inside the first 12 overs to leave South Shields reeling at 31-4.

Pradeep Nair broke a partnership of 43 between Paul Scott and Mark Whillis by having Scott stumped by Laurie Robson for 31.

Nair then removed Whillis for 20, taking a fine return catch off his own bowling.

Nair then bowled Dan Evans and Danish Cheverton to finish with figures of 4-13 from his nine-over spell.

At 86-8, South Shields frustrated Main with a ninth wicket stand of 48 between Chris May and Oliver Olemis-Clark. The stand was broken by Maberley in the 43rd over when he had Clark caught by Shakey for eight.

Maberly finished with 3-29 from his nine overs. May finished 30 not out and took South Shields to 140-9 from their 45 overs.

The Percy Main reply did not get off to the ideal start as Duncan Jr was dismissed without scoring, however Laurie Robson and Paul Langford added 77 for the second wicket.

Robson hit eight fours in his 65-ball innings of 38 before he was caught at point by Whillis off the bowling of Cheverton.

South Shields’s hopes of winning were extinguished by Langley and Zak Spence. The pair added an unbeaten 58 for the third wicket. Langley brought up an 85-ball half century with a pull for four through mid-wicket.

They took the score to 138-2 before Langley hit a drive though mid-on for four to take Percy Main past their 141 run target. Langley finished 65 not out from 107 balls and hit nine fours in his innings. Spence finished 18 not out from 18 balls hitting two fours.

The third team are at home again next Sunday when they entertain Philadelphia starting at 1.45pm.