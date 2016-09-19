Poor start costs Cullercoats Girls U15s at Cramlington

Cullercoats Girls U15s lost to fellow unbeaten side Cramlington Town 5-3 on Saturday.

Cullercoats made a slow start and conceded within 30 seconds of the kick-off, but they should have been level on eight minutes but squandered a good opportunity.

As the girls settled in, Chloe Makenzie played in Kennedi Baxter, who placed it on a plate for Mia Wallace but she blazed it over the bar from five yards out.

The home side again took full advantage of sloppy defending and went 2-0 up on 11 minutes before some good play down the flanks made it 3-0.

A revitalised Cullercoats came out on the front foot in the second half and the deficit was reduced when Mckenzie placed a 25-yard free-kick in the top corner.

Cullercoats were on top and Mckenzie took on two players on the edge of the box and her low drive went in off the post to make it 3-2.

The visitors sensed victory but got caught short at the back and a clinical Cramlington side extended their lead to 4-2.

Cullercoats gain got back into it on 51 minutes when Wallace rounded the keeper and made it 4-3.

As Cullercoats pushed for the equaliser, again a quick break from Cramlington outnumbered the away defence and they sealed the victory with a fifth.

Cullercoats’ player of the match award went to the impressive Holly Chatterton.