Rockcliff run in five tries to beat Gosforth in Senior Plate

Rockcliff got their season off to a good start with an away win at Gosforth in the Northumberland Senior Plate quarter final.

The Red and Golds started strongly with their pack dominating the early exchanges.

Constant forward pressure led to scrum-half Dan Simpson diving over to score from a break down on Gosforth’s try line. Andrew Webster added the conversion.

Gosforth then slotted home a penalty to make it 7-3 to Rockcliff at the break.

In the second half Rockcliff pulled clear with some great open rugby. Tom Reid finished off a great move with a score in the corner converted by Webster.

Dan O’Sullivan was next on the score sheet, putting the finishing touches to a five-phase move, again converted by Webster.

Centre O’Sullivan was in the thick of the action, setting up the next try with a nice off-load to Chris McCabe who stormed through for Rockcliff’s fourth try of the game. Once again Webster added the extras and Rockcliff were clear at 28-3.

A final unconverted try by O’Sullivan took the score to 33-3 before two late converted scores by Gosforth saw the game close out at 33-17.

Harry Ramage was man of the match, but this was a good all round performance by Rockcliff against a team who play one league higher.

An obviously delighted club captain Liam Bowman said: “I’m delighted, and obviously so. This win sets us up nicely for next week’s opening league fixture at home to Darlington.”