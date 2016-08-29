Short goal enough for Percy Main to edge out Wallington

Percy Main’s encouraging start to the season continued with a hard fought single goal win over Wallington in a game which was not one for the purists.

The three-point haul took the Villagers to two wins and a draw from their opening four games, in direct contrast to last season when the side had only a single point to show for their efforts come mid-September and had lost both league games against Saturday’s dogged opposition from Scots Gap.

Goalmouth action from Percy Main's 1-0 win over Wallington. Picture by Colin Edwards

It was one of those which could be described as the proverbial game of two halves as Main dominated up to the interval but had only David Short’s 16th minute goal to show for their efforts, while Wallington had the lion’s share of the second half and could perhaps consider themselves a touch unlucky not to have returned with a share of the spoils.

Short, mainly known for his goal scoring prowess, made a useful partnership with Elliott Mitchell, who excelled at the heart of Main’s defence, while last season’s top scorer Chris Laidlaw slotted in at an unaccustomed right back berth in what could best be described as a somewhat makeshift defence.

That said, it was Main’s first clean sheet since March 16 when Walker Central, next Saturday’s opposition, were beaten 4-0, a run of 16 games.

Early action saw Percy Main’s Jack Armstrong test David Stewart in the Wallington goal, while at the other end Daniel Thompson went close for the visitors, but his effort was flagged up for offside.

The deadlock was broken in the home side’s favour as Hylton Hub’s left wing corner was headed home through a crowded goalmouth by Short.

The play continued in the visitors’ final third as Sam Thompson released Sean Cowx, but his shot was scrambled round the post.

Thompson himself fired into the hands of Stewart and Cowx again sent a free kick from the edge of the area inches over the crossbar.

Cowx then failed to convert from close range and the second half appeared to start as the first as Chris Glass saw his goalbound effort turned behind, while Hub sent a 25-yard effort just the wrong side of the post as the resultant corner was half cleared.

Main created little else during the rest of the game and it was Wallington who pressed and looked the more dangerous, with Thompson in particular as he firstly brought a save from Percy Main custodian Shaun Backhouse, who marshalled his defence so well during the course of the afternoon and directed a further effort off target.

The Villagers’ rearguard survived another scare from a corner which reverberated around in the box without any of the opposition able to gain the vital touch.

Kris Willis chipped just over and Backhouse came out to claim at the feet of the lively John Paxton, but there was to be no further addition to the scoring and Percy Main prevailed to claim the win ahead of this Saturday’s home game against Walker Central (2.30pm kick-off).