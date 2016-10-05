Sponsor puts the kit on Whitley Bay FC Barca U16s

Whitley Bay FC Barca U16s have secured a new strip sponsor for both their home and away kits.

Cramlington-based Environmental Construction Solutions Ltd (ECS) have bought new home and away kits for the team.

ECS managing director Paul Mason said: “We are proud to be associated with Whitley Bay FC Barca U16 and wish them every success in the current season.

“We supplied them with new away kits last season so hope the new ones bring them the same success as they were unbeaten in the league and were worthy champions.”

The home kit is the traditional blue and white stripes while the away shirt is yellow.