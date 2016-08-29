Stewart stars as Percy Main make it four wins in a row

Percy Main captain Barry Stewart starred with bat and ball as his overwhelmed Annfield Plain by 170 runs at St John’s Terrace on Saturday.

Stewart won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bat first on a good surface.

Openers Anthony Hornby and David Anderson added 16 for the first wicket before Anderson was bowled by Saqib Khan for two.

Will Taylor helped Hornby add 25 for the second wicket before he received a delivery that reared up off a length and he was caught in the gully by Khan off the bowling of Matthew Kean.

Michael Phillips, playing his first match in a month due to a foot injury, joined Hornby at 41-2 and the pair added 66 for the third wicket in just ten overs.

Phillips raced to 18 from just ten balls, hitting three fours and a six as he took advantage of several balls that were over pitched.

Annfield Plain’s bowlers kept offering Hornby width and he punished them by scoring boundaries on both sides of the wicket.

Hornby brought up a 42-ball half century when he dispatched a short delivery from Khan to the boundary.

The partnership ended when Phillips was caught at long off by Owen Shield. Phillips tried to loft off spinner Shane Oliver over long-off but miscued his attempted drive. He scored 35 from just 31 balls and hit five five fours and two sixes in his rapid fire innings.

Hornby departed in the same fashion as Phillips three overs later for a well complied 72.

Hornby attempted to hit leg spinner Shield over long-off but only succeeded in picking out Daniel Keegan on the boundary. Hornby’s 72 came from just 71 balls and contained seven fours and a six.

At 119-4 at the half way point. Barry Stewart looked to bat through the second half of the innings & accumulated runs sensibly. Stewart and Green added 36 runs in 13 overs for the 5th wicket before Green was out lbw to Michael Hawdon (2-41). Green can consider his dismissal unfortunate as he was a long way down the crease when he was struck on the pad.

At 154-5 Stewart knew that he would need support from the lower order to take the Percy Main total past 200. Philip Cramman smashed a 6 into the sightscreen in helping Stewart add 20 for the 6th wicket before he was out for 11, caught by Matthew Liddell off Daniel Keegan’s (1-17) leg spin.

Ben Jenkins hit two fours in his first twn balls before he was out for 16, caught at cover by Stewart Newton off Khan’s bowling.

Jenkins helped Stewart add 23 runs for the seventh wicket and took Percy Main within touching distance of 200.

At 197-7, Annfield Plain would have been hoping to keep the Percy Main under 220.

Amit Sunda offered fantastic support to Stewart as the pair added 37 for the eighth wicket.

After the Percy Main passed 200, Stewart was more positive in his batting as he regularly pierced gaps in the field and ran twos to put Plain fielders under pressure.

In the 48th over Stewart smashed consecutive boundaries off Khan to take him to 46 not out.

Sunda took a single from the first ball of the final over to give Stewart five balls to reach his half century, which he did in the next three balls for a 70-ball half century.

Sunda was dismissed by the penultimate ball of the innings for a valuable ten.

Stewart finished 51 not out from 71 balls, hitting three fours in his innings as Percy Main finished on 234-8 from their 50 overs.

Chasing 235 for victory, Annfield Plain knew that they would need partnerships to get anyway near their target.

Stewart and Sunda set the tone perfectly for Percy Main as both bowled maidens in their opening overs.

With the score still on nought, Sunda found Stewart Newton’s outside edge and wicket keeper Laurie Robson took a good catch and give Sunda his first wicket for Percy Main.

Sam Stephenson and Shane Oliver added 24 for the second wicket before Stewart bowled Stephenson with a no ball. Undeterred, he went back to his mark, ran in again and bowled Stephenson again, and this time he managed to keep his foot behind the line and Annfield Plain were 24-2.

Sunda then took two quick wickets, Oliver edged a delivery to Andrew Green at second slip and he took a spectacular catch diving low to his right.

Sunda then caught Daniel Keegan on the crease and trapped him lbw for two. Sunda would take 3-29 from his seven-over spell to leave Annfield Plain in trouble at 27-4.

After Sunda’s quick wickets, Stewart took centre stage, taking four wickets in two overs.

Stewart beat John Maughan for pace as he could only edge a delivery through to Laurie Robson. In his next over he bowled Shield for a duck and then trapped Saqib Khan lbw with successive deliveries. Matthew Kean managed to keep out the hat-trick ball, but he was clean bowled next ball by another rapid delivery.

Stewart finished with 5-23 from his eight-over spell as Annfield Plain were reduced to 44-8 after 15 overs.

Having seen the carnage unfold at the other end, Matthew Hawdon realised he would need to play positively to try and gain some respectability in the score.

Hawdon managed to hit two boundaries in taking his score to 27 before he looked to take a quick single through the off-side. Philip Cramman swooped on the loose ball and took advantage of some confusion between the two batsmen and his accurate throw to wicket keeper Robson resulted in Hawdon being run out a yard short of his crease.

At 55-9 Stewart threw the ball to David Anderson to take the final wicket. It took him just four balls. Despite conceding nine runs from his opening three deliveries, Anderson managed to fool Matthew Liddell with a slower ball which he could only edge through to Robson for two.

The final wicket meant that Annfield Plain were all out for 64 as Percy Main took a convincing victory by 170 runs.

Stewart’s men have now won their last four matches and will feel confident of making it five in a row when they go to Newcastle City on Saturday.

Percy Main’s second team made it a 40-point weekend for the men from St John’s Terrace as they won a low scoring game by six wickets at Ryton.

Captain Steven Patterson lost the toss and had to bowl first on a green wicket.

Blyth Duncan Jr opened the bowling with Sam Byerly. The pair shared three wickets in the opening 13 overs. Duncan Jr bowled a metronomic ten-over spell finishing with 2-27.

Patterson put himself on to bowl in the 14th over as he looked to exploit the assistance offered by the surface. Patterson bowled an eight-over spell, taking 5-9 as he ripped through Ryton’s middle order.

Paddy Rathbone replaced Duncan Jr in the 21st over and quickly took the last two Ryton wickets for just 12 runs as Ryton were bowled out for 77.

Chasing 78 to win, Percy Main got off to a disastrous start as Ryton captain Paul Bainbridge took four quick wickets reducing Percy Main to 40-4. Tony Robson and James Peart were both dismissed without scoring. James Stanistreet and Bryan Cowey were out for 18 and 15.

Bainbridge knew another quick wicket would give Ryton a chance of forcing an unlikely victory, however, Ryton were thwarted by experienced duo Paddy Rathbone and Steve Peart.

The pair added an unbeaten 38 for the fifth wicket. Rathbone finished 26 not out and Peart 15 not out as they took Percy Main to a six-wicket victory.