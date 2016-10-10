Three points and the Malcolm Flockton Cup for Rockcliff

Rockcliff's Josh Donnelly makes a break in the game against North Shields. Picture by Simon Tindall

Rockcliff won the league points and retained the Malcolm Flockton Cup in a closely fought derby match against North Shields on Saturday.

In-form winger Ryan Yellop scored one of Rockcliff’s two tries, and Chris McCabe added the second.

Josh Donnelly slotted home two penalties and a conversion to complete the Red and Golds’ scoring.

Dan O’Sullivan was man of the match and the result moves keeps Rockcliff into the top three in Durham and Northumberland Division 2.

