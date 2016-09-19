Two Blyth Wansbeck League sides through in NFA Sunday Cup

The Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League had four teams in round one of the NFA Sunday Cup and two sides progressed to join holders Amble Tavern in the next round.

Ashington RAOB won 7-2 at home against Newcastle Westfields Social with goals from Ben Harmison (2), Lee Scott (2), Shaun Gibson, Kieron Robson and Jason Riches.

Bedlington Market Tavern also went through with a 5-3 win at North Shields Formica as Jonny Barrett scored all five.

Blyth Town Sunday lost 7-0 at Burradon and New Fordley while Bedlington Social Club were beaten by the odd goal in three against North Shields Billy Mill. Joe Moscrop scored their goal.

The first round of the George Davison Cup saw Ashington sides Station Lounge and Sporting Club match up. Lounge went through 4-3 with goals from Lee Sparrow, Paul Key, Chad Miller and Richard Stobbart. Robert Watt (2) and Luke McMahon replied for Sporting Club.

Amble Tavern beat visitors Broomhill North End Trap 11-1 in round one of the S A Randolph Cup. Leading the scoring with hat-tricks were Mathew Graham, Liam Brookes and Josh Hay. Jordan Giles and Ethan Iredale scored the other two goals. John Charlton was on target for Trap.

Round one of the Alan Davison Cup saw High Street win 5-2 at Guide Post Shakespeare Tavern. It could have been a lot closer as Tavern had three goals disallowed. Ian Jackson and Ethan Page scored for Tavern, but strikes from Adam Emmerson (2), Brandon Nadeem, Chris Laidlaw and Jason Smart won it.

Morpeth Conservative Club went down 4-3 at home to Ellington Plough. Goals for Morpeth came from Alex Lauiers (2) and Nick O’Neil. Ben Turnbull (3) and Max Robinson scored for Morpeth.

Newsham Victory also went through with a 6-2 home win against Whitehouse Ashington with goals from David Lillico (2), Chris Yellowley, Daniel James, Eailey Morton and Chris Coppen. On target for Whitehouse was David Sturgeon and Jordan Lashley.

In the premier division, Ashington Town Central drew 4-4 with Earsdon Red Lion. Scott Neal, Kevin Chapman, Bradley Higgins and Michael Todd scored for Central. Michael Butcher (2), Ryan Walker and Ryan Walton replied for Red Lion.

In division one, Marden Residents beat visitors Bebside Inn 2-1. Bebside had a chance to take all three points with a penalty, but the spot kick went wide. Then with a minute left Mathew Dawson and Chris Ridgeway both scored for Marden. David Long had scored for Bebside.

North Shields Pineapple went down 7-3 at home against Guide Post Social Club. Goals for Pineapple came from Carl King, Peter Roadment and Nicky Thompson. Andrew McLennen led the scoring for Social Club with four and further goals came from Craig Thompson, Jay Henderson and Mathew Wilkinson won it.

On Sunday the junior and senior finals of the David Crichton Memorial Cup will take place at Bedlington Terriers Ground. At 10.30am Cramlington Juniors will be up against Wallsend Boys Club, then at 2pm Bedlington Social Club will play North Shields Billy Mill for the second time in two weeks.