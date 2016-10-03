Two Blyth Wansbeck League sides through in NFA Sunday Minor Cup

Only two sides from the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League made it through to the third round of the NFA Sunday Minor Cup.

Broomhill North End Trap had a walkover against Cullercoats U21s while Marden Residents beat league rivals Morpeth Conservative Club 11-0 with goals from Marc Hunter (5), Mathew Dawson (2), Barry Buckley (2), Stephen Dynes and Phil McFarlane.

Earsdon Red Lion went down 5-2 at home against St Peters Social. Ryan Walker and Brian Watson scored for Lion.

High Street were knocked out 3-0 at home by Bardon Mill Bowes Lyons.

In round one of the George Davision Cup, Cramlington Green lost 5-2 at home to Bedlington Social Club. Louis Sneddon and James Thompson scored for Green but strikes from Andrew Welsh (2), Brad Jones, Phil Gowens and Andrew Carr won it.

In round one of the Alan Davison Cup, goals from Josh Hay (2) and Kelvin Flanighan, in the last minute of stoppage time, saw Amble Tavern come from 2-0 down to beat North Shields Pineapple, who led through Chris English and Grant Starlin goals.

In round two a late goal from Ben Harmison was enough for Ashington RAOB to beat Blyth Town.

Ashington Town Central also went through to the third round with a 4-2 home win against Guide Post Social Club. Trevor Newman (2), Scott Neal and Michael Todd were on target for Central while Andrew McLennen and Joe Wells scored the counters.

In the premier division, Bedlington Market Tavern and Newsham Victory drew 1-1. Jason Wilson was on target for Tavern with Daniel James scoring for the Vic.

In another Ashington derby, Sporting Club entertained Station Lounge but lost 5-1. Chad Miller (4) and Daniel Donnelly the scorers for the visitors while Robert Bell notched Sporting Club’s consolation.

Bebside Inn also scored five in their win at Guide Post Shakespeare Tavern. Gordan Reverly, Jason Hamilton, David Long, Ian Locke and Zac Douglas the men on target.

Ellington Plough went down 4-0 at to Whitehouse Ashington, who had Jordan Lashley (2), Tony Messenger and Curtis Bell on target.

On Sunday the league has two sides in the quarter-finals of the NFA Sunday Cup. Holders Amble Tavern and Ashington RAOB.

Amble are away to Haltwhistle Jubilee while Ashington RAOB entertain North Shields Billy Mill from the Cramlington League.