Two in sin bin proves costly for North Shields against Rockcliff

It was second versus third in the league in this clash at Preston Playing Fields between North Shields and Rockcliff, with the game also contesting the Malcolm Flockton Trophy a former player for both sides.

North Shields were without regular fly-half Gavin Duffy, who was injured, so Jack Rendles covered at ten with Dominic Foster coming in at scrum-half. Dale Jones moved to full-back with Matty Dockey returning on the wing. In the pack Ben Smallwood returned at hooker.

Rockcliff scored the first points with a Josh Donnelly penalty kick before North Shields took the lead with a try from prop Tony Jordan, which was converted by Rendles.

Rendles added a penalty to extend the hosts’ lead before Rockcliff’s Ryan Yellop scored an unconverted try in the corner.

Before the break Rockcliff almost scored again but a foot in touch saw the try ruled out.

At the other end, a penalty from Rendles gave a half-time score of 13-8 to the hosts.

The match continued to be a tight affair in the second half and two Shields players being sin binned proved the difference as Rockcliff capitalised scoring a Donnelly penalty and a Chris McCabe try, converted by Donnelly, to win the game 18-13.

On Saturday North Shields are in RFU Senior Vase action when they travel to Winlaton Vulcans in the first pool match, kick-off 3pm.

