Two Mason penalties puts North Shields clear at the top

North Shields continued their unbeaten start to the Northern League season with a 2-1 win at Ryhope on Saturday.

Two Lee Mason penalties, one in each half, was enough to edge an entertaining game.

In the opening stages Shields looked dangerous on the break but failed to take advantage.

Ryhope gradually became more involved in the game with their first shot well saved by Shields keeper Kyle Hayes diving to his right.

The Robins then made the breakthrough on 21 minutes when they were awarded a penalty.

Ryan McGorrigan was brought down and Mason stepped up and coolly finished by putting his shot low in the bottom left corner.

The away side were on top and looked to add to their lead as McGorrigan hit a shot heading for the top corner only for Ryhope keeper Rookes to tip the ball over the cross bar.

Both sides ended the first half with shots being inches away, Ryhope hit the side netting while Dean Holmes went up the other end and hit a half volley which went just wide.

Shields got the second half under way with a half-time change of Robert Taylor coming on for Jordan Summerly.

Almost straight from the kick-off Mason ran down the pitch and hit a shot just wide.

But Ryhope equalised only three minutes in after a great run from Davis and his through ball was met by Bott who slotted home.

Ryhope went close to taking the lead when a mistake at the back by John Parker was picked up by Davis but his shot failed to trouble Hayes.

The Ryhope keeper then had to be alert after a poor back pass left him giving stern words to his defenders as he was left stranded to clear the loose ball.

In the 58th minute Shields brought Gareth Bainbridge on for McGorrigan.

For the next 15 minutes the game was end to end with neither side wanting to give anything away.

The Robins regained the lead when Holmes was barged off the ball by ex-Whitley bay player-manager Leon Ryan and the referee pointed to the spot.

Mason stepped up again and fired the ball the opposite way to his first penalty.

The goalscorer was then brought off in the final ten minutes and was replaced by Jack Devlin, who returned to the side after recovering from an ankle injury.

The officials played five minutes of injury time, which saw Ryhope have a lot of the ball, and they went close to an equalise when Lancaster cleared the ball off the line to secure Shields the three points.

With South Shields drawing 2-2 with Sunderland RCA, North Shields went five points clear at the top ahead of the midweek fixtures.

On Saturday the two sides meet again when Ryhope are the visitors to the Daren Persson Stadium, kick-off 3pm.