TyneMet College thirds put 11 past East Durham College

TyneMet third team hosted East Durham College for their first home fixture of the new season at Goals Centre.

After a narrow opening day defeat away to Hartlepool Sixth Form College, the team were determined to put the frustration behind them.

They started the game with the upper hand, carving out chance after chance without managing to breach the East Durham goal.

The breakthrough came when Conner Bartle calmly finished a fantastic move involving the whole team.

Angus Shearer added a second midway through the first half with a lethal strike.

At half-time the emphasis was placed on continuing to play with energy and convert their chances.

Immediately after the restart Bartle grabbed his second with an excellent finish.

This was the signal for the flood gates to open and the team to stamp their authority on the game.

Shearer added to the tally a couple more times to grab a well-deserved hat-trick.

Jordan Brockbank rifled a stunning goal from outside the area to put the team into a commanding position.

Further goals by Leon Snowdon and Darren Clarke put the game beyond doubt.

Head coach Tony Threlfall from Newcastle United Foundation, said: “The most pleasing aspect of the result was the performance of each player to ensure we not only won the game but kept going and remained disciplined to deny any chances for the opposition.”