TyneMet seconds overcome defensive frailties to beat Middlesbrough

TyneMet College 2nds made it two wins from two with a 4-3 success at Middlesbrough College.

The visitors made a strong start to the game and were rewarded for their positive start following a deep free kick which was played straight into the box by Jack Ashworth and Callum Morpeth got across his man and expertly guided home to give TyneMet the lead.

They continued to control the game and could of went further ahead with half chances falling to Morpeth but he was unable to find the target.

Despite being in control TyneMet, defensive frailties allowed Middlesbrough to score two quick goals.

Undertered, TyneMet continued to press and probe and play good attractive football, with Robbie Clark and Jamie Atkin bossing the midfield with good intelligent play.

They were rewarded when Clarke found Jack Fergson on the right and his left foot cross was brilliantly glanced home by Jack Mullen for his third goal of the season to bring TyneMet level.

Goalkeeper Callum Harley proved his worth to the side with a brilliant double save, following more slack defensive play.

Giving the ball away in their own half TyneMet were in trouble with a Middlesbrough striker bearing down on goal, his shot was well struck into the corner but Harley was equal to it. He then went one better with a brilliant reaction the rebound to keep the scores level.

Inspired by their goalkeeper’s heroics, TyneMet then took the lead five minutes before the half-time with a well worked goal.

Ferguson started the move off with a surging run down the right, he found Cam Cunningham whose trickery gave him a yard of space in the box, he then showed superb composure to find Kieron Swann unmarked at the back post and he finished left footed through the goalkeeper’s legs to give TyneMet the lead going into half-time.

After the break, Morpeth and Mullen both went close to extending the lead but were stopped in their tracks by some determined Middlesborough defending and expert goalkeeping.

With ten minutes remaining Harry Rees found Connor Gardiner who got in behind the defence and he found his striker partner Callum Fearon who made no mistake with a powerful finish high into the net.

With a two-goal advantage and only five minutes remaining, the game seemed as good as over. However, Middlesbrough pulled one back to set up a nervy final few seconds following a well worked corner routine to reduce the arrears.

Second team Coach Paul Robinson said: “Another good win for the lads who controlled the majority of the game and could of scored more than four goals.

“However, defensively we have a lot of work to do. We have gifted the opposition three goals, which isn’t good enough.

“Collectively we need to defend better. If we do we’ll improve further.

“Despite that, the lads have done enough to win again.”