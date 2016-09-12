Tynemouth CC beat Whitburn to finish third in North East Premier League

On the last Saturday of the season, Tynemouth secured their 10th win against a battling Whitburn side ensuring they finished third in the North East Premier League.

Whitburn’s tree lined and picturesque village ground was the scene for this final encounter of 2016 and with the sun shining it was a fine place to be .

Home skipper Ross Carty won the toss and elected to bat on a green but flat track that offered a little help to the bowlers all day.

Henderson and the dangerous Shurben opened up and started well putting on 50 for the first wicket in good time before Hymers trapped Henderson lbw playing across a straight one.

Hymers then quickly accounted for Woolstone, Coyne and Turns to put his side in charge.

With regular opening bowlers Lonnberg and Smith missing, club professional Tahir Khan wheeled away at the Sea Front end of the ground and as ever bowled with great control and economy.

Shurben remained defiant and was batting well but Khan removed him though only after a bit of good fortune as Shurben dragged a ball back on to his stumps attempting a sweep when on 38.

It was now 65 for 5 and Whitburn in big trouble.

However, a fine partnership from skipper Carty, 44, and Shields, 33, raised Whitburns hopes before Pollard removed both and then M Elliott for good measure.

The returning Khan had Waterson lbw and then debutant Henry Malton spun one passed the edge of Smith’s bat to end the innings, stumped by Matty Brown.

A final score of 188 was respectable but well short of expectations on this, the smallest ground in the league.

Kieron Waterson opened the bowling for Whitburn and soon showed his class, tempting Nick Armstrong and Stu Poynter outside off stump and having both caught behind.

A few nervous moments for Tynemouth were quickly dispelled as a match winning partnership between Ben Debnam and Matty Brown took the game right away from Whitburn.

Debnam left the ball well against Waterson and then made the change bowlers suffer with some fine attacking shots, especially on the leg side and Brown, tall and straight legged, timed the ball beautifully off the front foot and hit several fine shots into the nearby trees.

His 41 formed part of a fine century partnership but he will be disappointed by his dismissal, needlessly hitting across a straight one from spinner Coyne and getting bowled.

Tahir Khan then joined Debnam and the two took the scores level before the returning Waterson found the edge of Khan’s bat to claim his third wicket. Khan went for 23.

Moments later Debnam hit the winning runs undefeated on 89.

His batting over the past few weeks has been outstanding and will hope to return in similar form next April.

This was a comprehensive win and one that illustrated perfectly the improvement in the team this season and the confidence that they now play with.

To finish third in the table exceeded expectations but was thoroughly deserved.

The Third team dismissed Corbridge for 126 and made no mistake in knocking off the runs on a good batting track to win by 8 wickets.

Arrangements for the 2016 Tynemouth Beer Festival at the ground September 15-17 are firming up.

This annual event is proving very popular with good choices of ales, ciders, perries and food backed by excellent entertainment in the evenings and the welcoming presence of a selection of owls from Whitehouse Farm.

Stroke North has been chosen as the nominated local charity.

To sponsor a barrel please contact Steve Mordue 07886 028 020 or steve.mordue@tynemouthbeerfestival.co.uk.

Details and benefits are listed on the website.

Remaining 2016 Fixtures at the Club:

Saturday 17th September

3rd v Tillside II - Home 1.30pm - NCL Div 2

Sunday 18th September

2nd v Newcastle - Home 1.30pm - Roseworth Trophy Final