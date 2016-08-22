Tynemouth teams frustrated by the wet weather

Tynemouth won the toss and elected to field first at Hetton Lyons, from which point they reduced their hosts to 133-6 in the 35th over before the rain arrived.

Tahir Khan had returned to the side after a few weeks away and took 3-26, with the in-form Andrew Smith netting 2-58 off 17 overs. His opening strike partner Finn Lonnberg recorded 1-27.

The players did not get back on the field and Tynemouth received only eight points out of a hoped for maximum of 30.

The second team were in a similar position at home to Hetton, who were also asked to bat first.

The visitors were 48-5 from 31 tight Tynemouth overs when this game was also abandoned.

They started well enough and reached 37-1 before a collapse initiated by a smart run out from Henry Malton.

James Carr took 2-3 off three overs and there were wickets for Sam Robson and Malton. Tynemouth gained a disappointing seven points from the game.

The third team fixture away at Bomarsund did not even get started.

Arrangements for the 2016 Tynemouth Beer Festival on September 15-17 are firming up.

This annual event is proving popular with choices of ales, ciders, perries and food backed by entertainment in the evenings and the welcoming presence of a selection of owls from Whitehouse Farm.

Stroke North has been chosen as the nominated local charity.

To sponsor a barrel, contact Steve Mordue on 07886 028020 or email steve.mordue@tynemouthbeerfestival.co.uk

Details and benefits are listed on the club’s website.

Fixtures - Saturday, August 27: 1sts v Eppleton, home, 11am, NEPL Premier Division; 2nds v Sacriston, away, 12.30pm, NEPL Div 2; 3rds v Backworth 2nds, home, 1.30pm, NCL Div 2.

Sunday, August 28: Academy v Benwell Hill, away, 1.30pm, NEPL Sunday Div 1.

Monday, August 29: 2nds v Chester-le-Street, away, 12.30pm, Banks Bowl Final.