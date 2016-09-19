Tynemouth thirds end season by beating division winners Tillside

Tynemouth third team hosted Tillside, outright winners of Northumberland League division two, on the final Saturday of the season and earned a six-wicket win.

Neil Bennett lost the toss and Tillside chose to bat first. Ed Snelders and Sam Robson opened the attack, but without taking any wickets as Keith Bickerton and Sean Witty made steady progress.

Bennett then called maturing youngsters Will Perry and Hamish Swaddle-Scott, and it was Perry who made the breakthrough, trapping Bickerton lbw for 23 with the score on 58.

Don Catley was introduced and added to his season’s good haul of wickets thanks to fine catches by Snelders, Chris Grieveson and Jon Malton.

Bennett took 2-30 off a full ten overs spell, including Witty, caught by Perry for 32, and there was a sharp run out by Grieveson aided at the wicket by James Yeomans.

Tillside posted 143-7 off their 40 overs and Tynemouth were confident of a good chase.

Unfortunately Ben Chater left a straight one and Grieveson was soon joined at the crease by Yeomans.

David Robertson took the scalps of Yeomans for 12 and then Robson caught in the deep for five to see Tynemouth stumble a little, but with Grieveson moving along steadily, Finn Hodgson added 13 useful runs before Malton with 34 not out and Grieveson 68 not out steered the hosts home with six wickets and 4.4 overs to spare.

Robertson bowled his quota and recorded 2-24. This 11th win of the season took Tynemouth to a creditable fourth in the table.