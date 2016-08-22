Tynemouth United U15 Whites look to bolster squad

Having established themselves in Pin Point Recruitment League 2 last season, Tynemouth United U15 Whites now want to push on and achieve promotion to League 1.

The Whites have traditionally had a small squad which has meant that the players get a lot of game time.

However, with the new season changing to 40 minutes each way, larger goals and with the teams becoming more physical, it has been decided to increase the size of the squad to cover injuries and absences.

The club is looking for one or two players with skill and commitment.

Anyone interested should send Whites manager David Matthews a text on 07976 978067 for more information.

Alternatively, attend a training session on Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 8pm at Norham High School.