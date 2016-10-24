Under strength Cullercoats U15 Girls lose out at Morpeth

A depleted Cullercoats U15 Girls’ squad took on Morpeth on their own patch and the home side ran out worthy winners.

A superb individual effort by the Morpeth striker sent the home team in front on nine minutes and they extended their lead with a speculative cross that went straight in.

A lethargic looking Cullercoats got back in it when Kennedi Baxter put in a excellent low cross and Mia Wallace tucked the ball home.

In the second half chances came and went for both teams but Cullercoats should have been level when Wallace burst through and rounded the home keeper but unbelievably failed to hit the empty net.

A well disciplined Morpeth exploited the space in midfield to great effect and snatched a third in the dying moments.

Next up for Cullercoats are Newcastle East End at Links Avenue on Saturday, kick-off 1pm.