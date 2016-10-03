Welfare beaten by one in seven-goal contest

Jesmond FC claimed an impressive scalp as they beat Stobswood Welfare 4-3 in their Tyneside Amateur League meeting.

Zac Evans, Andy Mogwo, Jamie Tulip and Alex Cole scored for Jesmond, with Robert Baker, Kevin Bell and Ross Heckels on the scoresheet for Stobswood.

Wardley beat winless Killingworth YPC Cobras 6-0. Michael Mains netted a hat-trick, with further goals coming from Anthony Kew, Jack Burns and an own goal.

In the Northumberland FA Minor Cup, West Jesmond claimed an impressive scalp to see off Seaton Burn. An Ed Shanks goal had them level at 1-1 after 120 minutes, and they prevailed 3-2 on spot kicks to avenge last year’s defeat to the same opposition.

League leaders Forest Hall YPC also progressed against higher ranked opposition, beating Wideopen and District 3-1. Lewis Walker, Aaron Wright and Joe Thompson netted the goals.

Newcastle Medicals won their Great Park derby match 5-2 against Dynamo Fenham, with Stephen Carnell, Liam Walton, Martin Walton, David MacMillen and Matthew Anderson on target.

Monkseaton FC A beat Benton FC 3-2, Sean Allen bagging a brace and Liam Whyte also on target.

Heaton Stannington B returned from a long away trip with a place in the next round as they saw off Rothbury 4-0, whilst Ponteland United Reserves won 5-1 at The Albanon 39ers, and Newbiggin Hall FC and Newbiggin Hall Vettic both progressed against Wooler and Blyth FC Reserves respectively.

Morpeth Town Seniors gave Forest Hall FC a scare before bowing out 3-1 after extra time, whilst Gosforth Bohemian Reserves, North Shields Athletic Reserves and Cramlington Town Reserves all bowed out to higher ranked opposition.