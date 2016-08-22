Whitley Bay boss disappointed with officials

Whitley Bay boss Ian Chandler was delighted with his team’s performance against South Shields, but he was less happy with some of the officiating.

The sides drew 3-3 on Saturday at Hillheads with the home side snatching a late equaliser.

“It was a very entertaining game for the fans, which is what I said I wanted when I came in,” said Chandler.

“What frustrated me and probably a lot of the crowd as well, was the refereeing performance.

“I just felt he didn’t quite have control in the first half, which led to some of the nasty tackles in the second half.

“Some of the decisions were baffling, but it didn’t upset the lads and thankfully big Ross [Wilkinson] came up with the equaliser.

“It felt like they were rolling back the years to 2009-11, those good years.

“I’d rather we’d won it 4-3 with Keltie going so close in the last minute, but the equaliser felt like a win.

“We’ve played a good team; they’ve got good players, but we dug in and got ahead twice.

“I wanted to see us get through a good 20 minutes of the second half to try and take the sting out of them.

“We knew they’d come back, they did at Consett where they were 3-1 down and came back to draw 3-3, but I’m delighted, absolutely delighted.

“I’m hoarse through shouting at everyone but it was good, terrible conditions but it was an exciting game.

“I thought the Greek lad, Angelos [Eleftheriadis], was fantastic for his debut, not knowing anyone and he hasn’t played for a few weeks.

“Young Tom Potter was brilliant, Shanks and Robbo make a good partnership when Fryatt is not about. In fact everybody was brilliant, I could mention them all.

“There were very few wrong decisions from our team, they were all trying.

“Shansky’s goal was extra special because we’d been working on that move for weeks.

“Today was a good test so the belief should be there in the players.

“People should be believing in us. We’ll be training on Tuesday with a few set pieces then onto Shildon on Wednesday.

On Saturday Whitley Bay take on North Shields at Hillheads.

Last season Bay completed a league double over their neighbours with goals from Andy Robertson earning them a memorable 2-0 victory on Easter Monday. Kick-off is 3pm.