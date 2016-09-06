Whitley Bay girls earn golf trophies

editorial image
0
Have your say

The Junior championship was played at Bedlington Golf club withRosie Belsham, of Whitley Bay GC, winning the Trish Todd Trophy for the best gross over 36 holes, with 159 beating Niamh Lendrum on a back six countback.

Olivia Hartley, of Whitley Bay GC, won the 18-hole Swinburne Trophy with 41 points.

Back to the top of the page