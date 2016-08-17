Whitley Bay make it two out of two with win over Newcastle Benfield

Whitley Bay continued their excellent start to the Northern League season with a 3-1 victory over local rivals Newcastle Benfield on Tuesday evening.

The win made it two out of two for Ian Chandler’s side after their 5-1 success at home over Ryhope CW on Saturday.

Against Benfield, defender Ross Wilkinson headed home a free kick from Callum Patton after ten minutes to put Bay ahead.

And the Hillheads outfit doubled their lead shortly before the interval when a bad defensive error by the visitors gifted possession to Kyle Fryatt who played the ball wide to Andy Robertson and the young striker drilled home the second goal.

The visitors started the second period strongly and pulled a goal back in the 49th minute when Scott McCarthy cut in from the right and beat Tom Flynn from a narrow angle.

Whitley withstood further pressure and made the game safe when Fryatt ghosted past several Benfield defenders and squared the ball for Robertson to slot home from close range.

Both sides created further chances in an entertaining game but Whitley deservedly held on to claim the points.

Whitley Bay: Flynn, Munro, McDonald, Wilkinson, Anderson, Gibson, Potter (Blake 80), Patton (Kempster 59), Robertson, Fryatt, Allen (Fowler 46).

Against Ryhope, Whitley Bay got their Northern League campaign off to a winning start with a blistering second-half display.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Bay scored four goals in nine minutes.

Fryatt, Robertson, Patton and Callum Munro strikes turned the game on its head, and a second for Fryatt near the end completed a stunning performance from the home side.

On Saturday Bay entertain last season’s division two champions South Shields at Hillheads in a game that has been brought forward from September 3.

They then face their first road trip with a visit to league champions Shildon on Wednesday, August 24.