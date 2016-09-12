Whitley Bay Rockcliff defeated at Whitby

Action from Rockcliff's recent game with Cullercoats. Picture by Duncan Jordan

Action from Rockcliff's recent game with Cullercoats. Picture by Duncan Jordan

0
Have your say

Whitby 24 - Whitley Bay Rockcliff 14

An out of sorts Rockcliff failed to maintain their recent good form in a scrappy game at Whitby.

The Red and Golds got too involved in trying to match Whitby’s tactics, and the home side took advantage when Rockcliff were down to 14 men when Sean Wood was sin binned for a high tackle. Rockcliff only managed one try, Ryan Yellop’s second of the season, and three long range penalties from Andrew Webster.

Next week Rockcliff face Blyth at home

Back to the top of the page