Whitley Bay & Tynemouth Hockey Club Ladies’ seconds beat Newcastle Ladies in pre-season friendly

The Whitley Bay & Tynemouth Hockey Club Ladies’ seconds had a pre-season friendly against Newcastle Ladies on Saturday.

This was a great opportunity for the ladies to get some match practice before the league starts in two weeks’ time.

It took WBTHC a little time to settle into the game and the defence had to absorb some early pressure.

After the first 15 minutes WBTHC started to dominate possession and were awarded a number of penalty corners.

Midway through the first half WBTHC converted one of these into a goal, Angela Crane tapping in from close range.

Throughout the match WBTHC had to be resolute in defence and with new recruit Millie Powers working well with Clare Taylor they managed to sniff out any chances Newcastle created.

In the second half WBTHC continued to probe away at the Newcastle defence.

They were rewarded for their persistence and, after some good work from Hannah Ravenhall on the baseline, she managed to squeeze out a cross and, after the initial strike was well saved, Heidi Ratter pounced on the rebound to sneak the ball past the outstretched Newcastle goalkeeper.

Newcastle continued to challenge WBTHC’s defence and in the final minutes their quest for a clean sheet was threatened when a Newcastle forward broke through on goal but luckily for WBTHC the keeper, Nat Favell forced the player wide and the shot passed the post.

The game finished 2-0 and the team now looks forward to their next friendly fixture in a fortnight.