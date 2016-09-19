Willington Quay Saints crash out of cup

Willington Quay Saints were knocked out of the Bluefin Sport Amateur Cup at the first hurdle as fourth placed Bedlington Town Seniors went into the hat for the next round.

The scoreline flattered the visitors but their supreme finishing was the difference on the day.

Bedlington went ahead after ten minutes through a piece of individual brilliance from midfielder Rob Eastway, who turned on the ball just inside Saints’ half and spotted keeper Carl Henderson off his line before lobbing him from all of 40 yards – a moment of magic giving the visitors the lead.

Ross Thirlaway should have levelled for Saints as he ran clear of the defence but his attempted chip was easily saved by the Town goalkeeper.

The away side doubled their lead midway through the half when a corner was swung in and flicked on and Tommy Wilkinson was first to react at the far post to find the back of the net.

A disappointing first half ended on a high for Quay as they reduced the deficit as a great through ball from Micky Young found top scorer Thirlaway and he made no mistake this time, firing low into the corner to make the half-time team talk a lot easier.

Willington sparked into life after that goal and created plenty of chances to equalise. First Noel Clynch hit the post with the keeper beaten and then Mark Wilkinson rattled the bar with the ball bouncing out with no one following in to tap home.

Micky Young went on a mazy run before being denied by a great save from the Bedlington keeper before Andy Macbeth found himself unmarked at the far post, firing in a low strike that beat the keeper only to see it cleared off the line.

As ever in football, not taking your chances usually comes back to haunt you, and this was the case for Quay as Bedlington grabbed a third with another quality finish. Midfielder Andrew McClenan bending the ball into the far corner from just outside the box. A fantastic strike putting an end to any Saints comeback.

Losing the third goal took the wind out of Saints’ sails and Bedlington scored two goals in a minute to finish the tie. Winger Trae Richardson grabbing them both, first with a tidy finish from eight yards and then blasting the ball in from a yard after a goalmouth scramble.

Substitute Gareth Pugh grabbed a consolation goal on his 150th Saints appearance, cleverly heading home over the keeper from ten yards, but it was all too late as the final whistle went not to long after.

Willington Quay Saints: C Henderson, Clynch, Macbeth (Doolan 70), M Henderson, Wearmouth, Lowery (Pugh 70), Young, Wilkinson, Adams, Thirlaway, Breheny.