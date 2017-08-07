A good day for Tynemouth Rowing Club on home water

Tynemouth Rowing Club hosted the sixth round of the Explore Rowing Series in challenging sea conditions on a mostly sunny Sunday afternoon.

Fourteen crews from Tynemouth, Durham, Hexham, Tyne, Tees, Tyne United and Gateshead provided a series of exciting sprint races along the North Pier at Tynemouth Priors Haven.

Both the Tynemouth men and women crews took the home advantage to record a successful day’s racing with the men winning three out of the four races, whilst the women won two and a dead-heat out of their four races.

Tynemouth Buoys moved up to third place behind Hexham who remain undefeated in top spot with Durham in second place, while the Tynemouth Gulls now sit mid-table.

The Buoys crew consisted of Chris McGuire, Steve Dunn, Matt Fletcher and Paul McCalvey, and coxed by Kerry Jordan. The Gulls crew was Kerry Jordan, Jill Knight, Rae McKeever Heather Jackson and Katie Molyneux, coxed by Chris McGuire.

Tynemouth Rowing Club are looking for new members, and anyone who is interested in taking up the sport can find details at www.tynemouthrowingclub.org.uk