A weekend full of wins for Cullercoats Tennis Club

Cullercoats Tennis Club junior teams enjoyed a weekend of wins in the nines, tens and boys 14s leagues.

Cullercoats mini orange nine and under team of Olly Cass, Sophie Jackson, Aimee Knowles and Oscar Berry showed heart and passion in a well deserved 18-2 victory over South North Churchill to take them top of the northeast division one.

Cullercoats mini green ten and under team of Jack Scott, Ben Scantlebury, Gregor McFarlane and Maisie Whitehouse played well in a 5-1 win against Cramlington to move them up to second in division two.

Cullercoats boys’ 14s team of Paul Freeman, Sam Knowles, Ruairidh McFarlane and Dominic Wilson Baker also enjoyed a good 10-2 victory over Northumberland with all players adding to the score, which now sees them currently top of the northeast division one after the latest round of matches.