Another final over thriller for Percy Main

Amit Sunda held his nerve in the 50th over to end some stubborn resistance from Newcastle City’s lower order, as Percy Main won a gripping contest by 14 runs.

Percy Main captain David Anderson lost the toss & was asked to bat first on a green surface. The villagers didn’t get off to a great start losing 2 early wickets as Anthony Hornby was caught at mid off BY Mohammed Muhkter for 4 off the bowling off Ian Stubbs (3-34). Will Taylor was dismissed for 3 when he had his off stump castled by a delivery that cut in sharply from Praveen Kumar.

Michael Phillips & Davey Anderson steadied the villager’s innings from 18-2 with a partnership of 63 Anderson looked to counter attack by driving Ian Stubbs through the covers for 4 before pulling him through square leg for 4 two balls later. Phillips patiently played himself in before accelerating the scoring rate.

Phillips took 7 runs from the Praveen Kumar’s 7th over before Anderson & Phillips both hit boundaries as they took 11 runs from Jamal Saini’s first over as they looked to accelerate the Percy Main run rate.

The Partnership ended with the score on 81 when Anderson offered no shot to a ball from Shabiq Khan (2-32) that swung back in and trapped him lbw for 24. Buoyed on by Anderson’s dismissal, Khan quickly added another wicket when he bowled Barry Stewart for 7.

Phil Cramman recalled to the first team walked out to the crease at 101-4 in the 28th over. Cramman was positive in his approach, clipping his 3rd ball behind square for 4 and looking to rotate the strike as much as possible.

Cramman & Phillips added 62 for the 5th wicket in just 13 overs. Phillips brought up an 86 ball half century when he clipped Ishan Ul Haq for 2 runs through square leg. Phillips took Percy Main past 150 by effortlessly dispatching Ul Haq into the adjacent football pitch with a pull shot for 6 over midwicket. Phillips reached 65 from 97 balls before he has bowled by Kumar trying to launch him for another maximum. Phillips 65 contained six 4’s and two 6’s.

Following Phillips dismissal Percy Main lost there last 5 wickets for just 32 runs as they slumped from 163-5 to 195 all out. Andrew Green was bowled by Stubbs for 2, Michael Boyd was lbw to Kumar for 5, Amit Sunda was caught at midwicket by Faisel Mohammed off Stubbs before Mark Armstrong & last man Adrian Woodward both fell to Praveen Kumar, giving him figures of 5-40 from his 10 overs. Cramman would finish 41 not out from just 54 balls hitting three 4’s.

Defending 196 Andrew Green once again got Percy Main off to the dream start when he trapped Faisel Mohammed lbw for 1 with the score at 8.

Mark Armstrong’s introduction in the 15th over was rewarded, when he found Mohammed Muhkter’s outside edge and wicketkeeper Anthony Hornby took a reaction catch to dismiss him for 21.

Having Newcastle City 38-2 Percy Main captain David Anderson brought himself on to bowl in search of more wickets. Anderson’s bowled tightly conceding just 9 runs from his first 5 overs before he managed to get Shabiq Khan to pick out Amit Sunda at midwicket to leave City 48-3. Anderson would finish with 1-26.

The next wicket arrived just 5 balls later as Armstrong claimed his second victim trapping Omar Ahmed lbw for a duck. Armstrong would take his 3rd wicket just 7 overs later when he bowled Zaheer Ahmed for 16. At 72-5 Will Taylor quickly took the 6th wicket with just his 5th ball. Taylor found Sairni Padamalya’s outside edge and Andrew Green at first slip took a fine diving catch.

Armstrong would strike again making the score 92-7 when he had Praveen Kumar caught by Will Taylor at midwicket for 25. Armstrong would bowl his allotted 12 overs in one spell and would finish with figures of 4-37.

Will Taylor offering great support to Armstrong managed to take his second wicket when he bowled Ian Stubbs for 1. Taylor would take 2-25 from his 9 over spell. With the score at 97-8 in the 32nd over Faraz Hussain & Ihsan Ul Haq began to play shots. Both men took quick singles & rotated the strike from the spin bowling of Taylor & Armstrong taking the score to 120-8 in the 40th over. This meant City required 76 runs from the last 60 balls.

Barry Stewart (0-48) was reintroduced into the attack in the 41st over. Ul Haq used the pace on the ball to straight drive Stewart for 4 in taking 7 runs from the 41st over. Hussain & Ul Haq added 21 runs in 5 overs as they mixed improvised shots with some clever batting. Sunda would end the 9th wicket partnership at 44 when he bowled Hussain for 26 with a slower ball.

Last man Jamal Saini walked to the crease at 141-9 with 55 needed from just 38 balls. He offered great support to Ul Haq by taking 10 runs from the 44th over by driving Stewart for 4 and then walking across his stumps and flicking the ball down to fine leg for 4 more runs. In the 45th over Amit Sunda bowled 6 excellent full length balls at Ul Haq to bowl a maiden & tilt the game back in the villagers favour.

Saini & Ul Haq kept going for there shots and added another 30 runs in 18 balls taking the score to 181-9 at the start of the 50th over. Needing another 15 runs from the last 6 balls Ul Haq tried to loft Sunda over cover but chipped the ball in the air. Will Taylor at cover judged the catch to perfection taking the ball cleanly as he was running backwards. Ul Haq’s dismissal for 47 gave Sunda figures of 2-20 & meant that Newcastle City were all out for 181 giving the villagers victory by 14 runs.

Ul Haq’s 47 came from just 57 balls and contained five 4’s. Saini finished 19 not out from just 18 balls. Percy Main captain David Anderson was delighted with how his side fought back when City’s lower order offered stubborn resistance & threatened to pull off an unlikely victory.

The villagers travel to Lanchester on Saturday 13th May where they will loom to keep the winning momentum going.